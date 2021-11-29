Matthew McConaughey Decides He Won’t Run for Texas Governor

CHEAT SHEET
    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Intern

    Matthew McConaughey has decided he will not run for governor of Texas in 2022, confirming the news Sunday afternoon in a video posted to his Instagram and Twitter.

    The Oscar-winning actor had reportedly been considering challenging Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott for the job. “As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” McConaughey said in the video. “It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”

    The actor’s announcement comes just days after a Dallas Morning News and UT Austin poll showed him beating out both Abbott and declared Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke. McConaughey first floated the idea of a run during a September appearance on the “Set It Straight: Myths and Legends” podcast. “I’m more of a folksy and philosopher-poet statesman than I am, per se, a definitive politician,” he said, musing that he would jump into the race primarily because “politics needs redefinition.”