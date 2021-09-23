CHEAT SHEET
Matthew McConaughey Confirms He's 'Measuring' a Run for Texas Guv
Call him Houston’s Hamlet: Matthew McConaughey revealed on the podcast “Set it Straight: Myths and Legends” that he is “measuring” a run for Governor of Texas. CBS reports the actor did a bit of self-reflection, saying he’s “more of a folksy and philosopher-poet statesman that I am a, per se, definitive politician.” The Texas native went back and forth with himself, questioning if perhaps “that’s exactly why [he] should, because politics needs redefinition.” He then wondered, “what is my category? What’s my embassy?” If he chooses to run, McConaughey would likely face an incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, and Democratic darling Beto O’Rourke. McConaughey has not stated what party he would caucus with.