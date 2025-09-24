London Mayor Sadiq Khan reignited his feud with President Donald Trump this week, blasting the U.S. president as “racist, sexist and Islamophobic.” His comments come after Trump accused him of wanting to impose sharia law on Britain’s capital. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Trump said Europe was “going to hell” because of immigration and called Khan a “terrible mayor,” falsely claiming London was on a path to sharia law. Riding a London bus the next day, Khan pushed back hard. “I think people are wondering what it is about this Muslim mayor who leads a liberal, multicultural, progressive, successful city that means I appear to be living rent-free in Donald Trump’s head,” he told reporters. Pressed on whether Trump’s rhetoric was Islamophobic, Khan said: “I think President Trump has shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic and he is Islamophobic.” Khan pointed to record numbers of Americans visiting London as a sign of the city’s appeal despite Trump’s attacks. The clash is the latest in a years-long battle between the two leaders, dating back to 2017 when Trump accused Khan of downplaying the London Bridge terror attack.
These Side Sleeper-Friendly 'Sleepbuds' Are a Game-Changer
Ditch the Mistletoe for a Sultry Advent Calendar Instead
Huckberry's Waxed Trucker Jacket Is the Best Thing I Own
McConaughey Reveals Mom’s Odd Ask When His Dad Died After Sex
Matthew McConaughey’s mother had a strange request following her husband’s death after they had sex. The Dallas Buyers Club actor’s mother, Mary Kathleen “Kay” McConaughey, wanted his father carried out “in his birthday suit” after his fatal heart attack, McConaughey wrote in his 2020 book, Greenlights. McConaughey, 55, recalled his mom’s words as his father, James Donald McConaughey’s body was taken out of their house covered in a sheet. McConaughey said his mom pulled off the sheet, saying “‘That’s Big Jim, he’s gonna go out how he went. Don’t be trying to cover up how he went out. He’s in his birthday suit and he’s right there. Don’t be covering that man up!’” James always wished to die making love to Kay, McConaughey said in a Saturday interview with The Guardian about his new book, Poems & Prayers. McConaughey dad died back in 1992 when he died at the age of 62. The couple had a turbulent relationship in which they were “married three times, divorced twice,” the Interstellar actor said. McConaughey speculated that his parents “just needed some breaks for each other.”
The first-ever recording of endangered leopard sharks mating in the wild has revealed a surprising “threesome” between two males and a female. Leopard sharks congregate regularly to mate at a site in New Caledonia in the South Pacific, said Australian marine biologist Hugo Lassauce, who filmed the encounter during a dive. Lassauce and his colleagues at the University of the Sunshine Coast had previously observed their courtship interactions—namely, males chasing after females—but not the act itself. Then during a dive in July 2024, Laussace came across two males grabbing a female’s pectoral fins with their mouths. The males held onto the female, who occasionally struggled to free herself, for more than an hour. One male then mated with the female for about a minute, followed by the other. The exhausted males then lay immobile on the seafloor while the female swam away. All three sharks were about 7 and a half feet long. Another biologist who co-authored a study on the encounter said it could provide insights into the genetic diversity of leopard sharks, as researchers hope to discover how many fathers contribute to the batches of eggs laid each year by females.
Huntington’s disease, a deadly degenerative illness, has been treated for the first time in a revolutionary gene therapy trial. The disease is a hereditary illness, typically appearing in adults in their 30s and 40s. The symptoms include mood swings, anger, depression, uncontrolled jerky movements, dementia, and paralysis. There has been no cure or way to minimize its progression. The trial concluded that the treatment had slowed the progression of Huntington’s disease by an average of 75 percent. Additionally, the medication helped protect neurons, resulting in fewer signs of cell death. Sara Tabrizi, director of the University College London’s Huntington’s disease centre, reports that the drug will help people work and live independently for longer. Tabrizi said, “We now have a treatment for one of the world’s more terrible diseases. This is absolutely huge. I’m really overjoyed.” There are 20,000 people in the U.K. who carry the gene, but only a fifth of those families conduct genetic testing. Tabrizi claims that these revolutionary developments in medication will prompt “more people to come forward for the genetic test because there’s a treatment.”
A vast sinkhole, estimated to be 160 feet deep, enveloped a large section of road in Bangkok on Wednesday, swallowing three cars whole and forcing locals to evacuate. Footage of the dramatic moment, believed to have been triggered by the construction of an underground railway, saw the road’s surface slowly subsiding, dragging down electricity poles and water pipes while nearby drivers frantically tried to escape the growing chasm. Although there were no casualties, a tow truck belonging to a nearby police station was claimed by the sinkhole, along with two more vehicles that were unable to escape in time. A hospital that bordered the chasm was left structurally intact, but it announced that it would be closing its outpatient services for two days until the situation was stabilized. Officials have cut off water and electricity in the area to prevent further damage. Bangkok officials say they are working to repair the hole as quickly as possible, due to fears that heavy rainfall caused by the ongoing monsoon season could exacerbate the situation.
Fans attending the Ryder Cup’s opening day on Friday have been prohibited from bringing range finders into the event due to “enhanced security measures” due to President Donald Trump’s plans to attend. The ban on range finders, which are commonly used to map out how far the ball is from the hole, comes a little over a year after the Pennsylvania assassination attempt of Trump. About 20 minutes before the Butler rally began, Trump’s would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks was spotted by an officer using a range finder. The Ryder Cup has also banned people in the first tee grandstand or clubhouse area from bringing large umbrellas, portable folding chairs, torch-style lighters, large vaping devices, metal/hard plastic insulated beverage containers, laptops and tablets. Fans should also expect to go through TSA-style screening points at the entrance and throughout the event itself. To accommodate these additional measures, Ryder Cup officials have decided to open the gates at 5 a.m. on Friday and told fans that they should expect delays due to increased security. All of this prep comes after Trump’s arrival at the U.S. Open caused the men’s singles final match to be delayed by nearly 50 minutes.
A plane carrying the Spanish minister of defense has suffered from a suspected Russian GPS jamming attack. Officials from the Iberian nation said the Airbus A330 carrying Margarita Robles, 68, encountered what the Daily Mail described as a “disturbance” while traveling to Lithuania. She was bound for Siauliai airbase in the north of the country, where she was scheduled to meet her counterpart, Dovile Sakaliene. During the flight, the plane flew over the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, which is separated from the rest of Russia by the NATO member states of Lithuania and Latvia. A Spanish defense ministry spokesperson said, “There has been an attempt to disrupt the GPS signal, but as our aircraft has an encrypted system, it was not affected.” The incident comes on the back of several flashpoints connected to Russia. Between 19 and 23 drones were shot down in Polish airspace. A jet carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Bulgaria suffered GPS disruption and had to make an emergency landing. Sky News reports the Spanish plane was also carrying the families of NATO pilots defending the alliance’s eastern border.
Cleveland Guardians designated hitter David Fry was hospitalized Tuesday night after being struck in the face by a 99 mph fastball during his team’s 7-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. The incident came in the sixth inning when Fry, 29, squared around to bunt on a pitch from the Tigers’ Tarik Skubal. The ball sailed past Fry’s bat and hit him directly in the face, sending him crashing to the ground as medical staff rushed to his aid. Fry was able to stand and walk to a cart before being transported first to Lutheran Medical Center and then to Cleveland Clinic’s main campus for further evaluation and overnight observation, according to Guardians reporter Tim Stebbins. The team confirmed the updates on its official social media account. “He’s getting tested. He’s stayed conscious the whole time,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt told reporters after the game. “Definitely some injuries there. So I’ll give you an update tomorrow.” Skubal appeared visibly shaken as Fry was treated on the field, pacing the mound until play resumed. Afterward, he told reporters it was “really tough” to see. “I’ve already reached out to him… I just want to make sure he’s all right,” Skubal said.
A vocal critic of the Kennedy Center’s leadership claimed that President Donald Trump’s supporters conspired to harass her during her show. Guitarist Yasmin Williams said there was a coordinated effort to boo and heckle her, alleging that audience members “seemed to be there to intimidate me.” She clashed with the center’s Trump-appointed president, Richard Grenell, in April over his abandonment of DEI programming. The Washington Post reports that members of conservative LGBT group Log Cabin Republicans D.C. attended the first 15 minutes of her free show Thursday ahead of a monthly meeting that had been moved two days before to the center’s rooftop terrace. An email from the group, posted on her Instagram, encourages members to attend the show of the “liberal guitarist” who “is apparently a vocal opponent of President Trump.” Its author, Andrew Minik, also said there would be an open bar, adding, “Let’s make sure the audience is filled with patriots.” The disruption only included brief boos when the 28-year-old said to open her show, “I do not support the new board at all,” “anyone affiliated with the Trump administration,” or “Ric Grenell.” Kennedy Center spokesperson Roma Daravi told the Post: “This is an absolutely ridiculous claim. There was no coordinated effort by the Kennedy Center. Grenell had no involvement. We did not even know they were coming.” The Post reports that staff escorted Williams from the venue via a “secret door” afterward. The Daily Beast has contacted Log Cabin Republicans for comment.
Donald Trump’s approval rating has dipped further as Americans grow increasingly concerned about his handling of the economy and ability to contain the rising prices of everyday goods. A poll conducted by Reuters over the weekend showed the president’s overall performance rating had dropped from 42 to 41 percent, with 54 percent of respondents saying they believed the economy was on the wrong track—up from 52 percent in July. Just 35 percent approved of Trump’s handling of the economy, and 28 percent believed he was doing a good job of tackling the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Trump’s approval is buoyed by a general satisfaction over his immigration policies, which still poll high among Republican voters, along with his tough approach to handling crime. Following the killing of Charlie Kirk, a majority of Americans now believe political extremism to be one of the country’s most significant problems, which Trump has claimed comes “largely from the left.” Yet despite general dissatisfaction with the president’s handling of the economy, voters still believe the Republicans have a better plan for handling the markets than the Democrats, by a margin of 34-24 percent.