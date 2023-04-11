Matthew McConaughey Recalls Terrifying Moment His Flight Dropped 4,000 Feet—and He Wasn’t Wearing Seatbelt
‘HELL OF A SCARE’
Matthew McConaughey revealed that he didn’t have his seatbelt on when his Lufthansa flight dropped 4,000 feet back in March. The 53-year-old talked about the major turbulence scare for the first time in a sneak peek of Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast on Tuesday. “My tray table is what held me down,” McConaughey said. “I did not have my seatbelt on, and there was not a seatbelt warning right before it happened.” The actor said the incident gave him and his wife, Camila Alves, who was also on board, a “hell of a scare.” He vividly described the surreal moment the plane started to drop in altitude. “Your red wine and the glass and the plates that your food was on are all suspended, floating, still just in the air, McConaughey said. “And then everything just comes crashing down.” The flight, which was slated to go from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, diverted to Dulles International Airport and landed without incident. Seven passengers were injured.