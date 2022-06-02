Matthew Morrison Denies Allegations About ‘Flirty’ Messages After Firing
READ RECEIPTS
In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, Matthew Morrison addressed allegations that he was fired from So You Think You Can Dance because he sent inappropriate messages to a female contestant. Morrison announced his departure from the show on Friday, saying he had failed to follow “competition production protocols.” A source later told People that Morrison had sent a female contestant “flirty” messages that resulted in his firing. The 43-year-old said in the video the statements were “blatantly untrue” and read aloud what he claimed is the only message he ever sent the contestant: “Hey, it’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.” Morrison alleges that he sent the message in order to discuss getting a mutual friend hired on the show. “It’s devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people’s lives are being thrown around as clickbait,” he said.