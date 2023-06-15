NYC Lawyer Accused of Boston Rape Spree Posts Pricey Bail
ON THE STREETS
Matthew Nilo, the insurance attorney accused of going on a violent rape spree in Boston in 2007 and 2008, posted a bail of $500,000 on Thursday, freeing him ahead of trial. As part of Nilo’s release guidelines, he’s required to wear a GPS tracker 24/7 and is ordered to stay away from Terminal Street in Charlestown—the Boston neighborhood where the alleged rapes occurred. After posting bail, Nilo reportedly left a Boston courthouse alongside his fiancée and headed to a nearby subway station. Nilo became a person of interest in the rapes earlier this year after detectives entered DNA from the rapes into a public database that matched with at least one of Nilo’s relatives. The feds began monitoring Nilo and swiped a glass he used at a corporate event—using DNA left behind to confirm Nilo was the suspect, prosecutors claimed this month. Nilo, 35, could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted on all rape and kidnapping charges.