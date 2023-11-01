Matthew Perry Autopsy Rules Out Meth, Fentanyl as Cause of Death
R.I.P.
Initial tests determined that Matthew Perry did not die from a fentanyl or meth overdose, TMZ reports, citing law enforcement sources. More extensive tests will determine whether Perry had illegal substances or dangerous levels of prescription medications in his bloodstream, with results expected in four to six months. TMZ previously reported that while there were no illegal substances found on the scene, prescription drugs were present. Perry was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi on Saturday after authorities received a 911 call that mentioned “drowning.” Since then, countless tributes have honored his unforgettable Friends performance, as well as his advocacy on behalf of those living with addiction. In a now-viral interview clip, the actor says, “When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned, and I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”