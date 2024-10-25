Matthew Perry Had a ‘Premonition’ Before He Died, His Mother Says

Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post has endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election race two years after writing that he was “unworthy” of being president again. The traditionally right-leaning publication, with the third-largest print circulation in the country, wrote in 2022 that Trump’s silence on Jan. 6 was “damning.” In an editorial, the Post concluded: “As a matter of character, Trump has proven himself unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again.“ The paper now says that the former president is the clear choice to “put the nation on the right path.” While acknowledging that Trump can be “ridiculously hyperbolic,” the Post Editorial Board said his first term results “were paychecks that grew markedly faster than inflation, the lowest unemployment in 50 years, a secure border and peace overseas.” The board added: “In 2021 when Biden-Harris took over, the country took a hard left turn with disastrous results.” The Post blames illegal immigration, “radical and ridiculous culture wars over DEI and gender equality,” and a world on the brink of war. “Any close study of her record shows it to be that of a San Francisco progressive,” the Post says of Kamala Harris. No mention of Jan. 6.
