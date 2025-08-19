Matthew Perry ‘Ketamine Queen’ Pleads Guilty in Plea Deal

Matthew Perry’s so-called “Ketamine Queen” has pleaded guilty to having sold him lethal quantities of the drug, bagging herself a plea deal in the process. On Monday, Jasveen Sangha committed to signing a statement of her guilt for five federal criminal charges—including providing the ketamine that proved fatal to the Friends star—thus avoiding a September trial. The 42-year-old joint U.K. and U.S. citizen becomes the fifth person involved in the death of the beloved actor to sign a plea deal, per Associated Press. “She’s taking responsibility for her actions,” her lawyer, Mark Geragos, said. Perry died in his Los Angeles home in 2023 at the age of 54 and an autopsy blamed his death on the acute effects of ketamine. Sangha’s plea is the final of the five in the broad investigation following his passing, and sees her admit guilt to three counts of distribution of ketamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury. None of the defendants has yet been sentenced.

