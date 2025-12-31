Matthew Perry’s Grave Marker Features Nod to His Iconic Show
A new commemorative plaque has been added to Matthew Perry’s grave in Los Angeles. A photo, shared by Instagram user Arthur Dark (@hollywoodgraveyard), shows Perry’s private crypt at the Forest Lawn cemetery in Hollywood Hills—which had previously been unmarked—with a bronze plaque bearing the note “Much Loved Friend.” “The crypt of Matthew Perry has been marked at Forest Lawn Hollywood — forever remembered in the hearts of friends and fans all over the world," Dark’s caption read. Perry died in October 2023 at the age of 54 from an accidental ketamine overdose. The Friends actor, who played the character Chandler Bing, was prescribed the powerful dissociative to treat depression, but turned to an alternative supplier when his doctor wouldn’t prescribe the dosage he wanted. Doctors Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia, who were involved in supplying Perry with ketamine before his death, were sentenced earlier this month. Chavez was sentenced to eight months of house arrest and three years of supervised release, while Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months in prison. Three other defendants are awaiting sentencing, including the “Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha, Erik Fleming, and Perry’s personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who all pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.