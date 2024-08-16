Matthew Perry’s Ketamine Dealer Erik Fleming Directed Scarlett Johansson Movie

Friends star Matthew Perry’s drug middleman Erik Fleming once directed a children’s film starring Scarlett Johansson and Eva Mendes.

Fleming was among five people—including two doctors, his personal assistant, and the so-called “Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha—charged on Thursday over Perry’s death from ketamine on Oct. 28, 2023.

Fleming, 54, pleaded guilty to being a co-conspirator in supplying the ketamine which caused Perry’s death.

But before Fleming became a drug dealer, he seemed to have a burgeoning Hollywood career as a director and producer.

In the 90s, Fleming is credited on IMDB with directing four films, including, The Silver Surfer (1992), Cyber Bandits (1995), Tyrone (1999), and My Brother the Pig (1999), a children’s fantasy-comedy starring Scarlett Johansson, Eva Mendes, and Judge Reinhold.

In the film, a teenaged Johansson plays a girl whose exasperating younger brother has been turned into a pig; Reinhold plays her father, and Mendes plays the family housekeeper. It was not a commercial success.

He also produced an episode of the original series of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and ran a production company called Rich Hippie Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Daily Beast contacted Johansson’s publicist for comment but did not receive a reply.

Fleming is also credited as a producer on the reality TV series The Surreal Life and a string over other films, including Amnesiac (2014), starring Kate Bosworth, and the documentary drama he The Seventh Fire (2015).