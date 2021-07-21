Investigation Exposes Alaska Assistant Attorney General’s Deeply Racist Twitter Alter-Ego
MASK OFF
If you’re going to run a massively racist secret Twitter account while also working as an assistant attorney general, you can’t be as staggeringly sloppy as this guy. The Guardian claims it has exposed the racist online alter-ego of Matthias Cicotte, an Alaska assistant attorney general who has represented the state’s department of law in a string of civil-rights cases. According to the newspaper, the secret Twitter account’s posts called for Black Lives Matter protesters to be locked up, said some racial groups were naturally more intelligent than others, and called for the execution of anyone who carries out gender-affirmation surgery. Cicotte was exposed after posting photographs of his house on the account, as well as biographical details such as the length of his marriage and recent dramatic weight loss. Cicotte didn’t respond to The Guardian’s attempts to contact him. The Alaska department of law has opened a probe into the lawyer.