FBI Says Alabama Man Tried to Use an App to Get a Woman Kidnapped, Raped
KEYBOARD CRIM
An Alabama man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly tried to hire a man—who turned out to be an undercover detective—to “brutally” kidnap and rape a Wisconsin woman after only briefly talking to her online. Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, allegedly asked a group on the messaging app Kik last month whether someone could “abduct and rape a bitch” in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Detective Christian Berg, who monitored the group in an undercover capacity, engaged with Mann and found Mann’s request to be credible, according to AL.com. Berg worked with the Sun Prairie Police Department to get the victim safe, with the victim telling detectives she only ever messaged Mann on Twitter and that the two never met in person. The case was escalated to the FBI on Tuesday and agents arrested Mann in Hartsville, where he lives with his parents, two days later.