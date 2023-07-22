Malaysian Government Cancels Music Fest After The 1975 Frontman Criticizes Gay Laws
PULL THE PLUG
Malaysia’s government has canceled the remainder of the Good Vibes Festival after Matty Healy, lead singer of the British band The 1975, denounced the country’s anti-gay policies and also kissed a male bandmate on stage. Fahmi Fadzil, the Communications and Digital Minister of the nation, announced the festival would be cut short in a statement posted to Facebook on Saturday. “There will be no compromise with any party that challenges, belittles or violates Malaysian laws,” he wrote, noting that the festival—which was scheduled to go on this weekend—will be canceled. This news comes as a result of Healy cursing in his speech on stage while criticizing the country’s stance against homosexuality. In Malaysia, homosexuality is a crime punishable up to 20 years in prison and caning. After his speech, Healy kissed male bandmate Ross MacDonald. Malaysia’s agency responsible for approving performances by foreign artists said this behavior was “an insult and disrespecting the laws of the country.” The 1975 has since been blacklisted from performing in Malysia.