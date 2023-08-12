Maui Police Close Road Almost Sparking Riots With Residents
TENSIONS FLARE
Maui County officials closed the Honoapiilani Highway Friday just five hours after it was reopened so Lahaina residents could return for the first time since Tuesday’s wildfires destroyed the town. The Honolulu Star Advertiser reported that police stopped traffic and said the road would be closed indefinitely in both directions as some people began walking into prohibited areas and became “emotional” when told by police to leave. One officer told the newspaper that a near riot broke out between 100 people and officers. “Many people are parking on the Lahaina Bypass and walking into the areas Makai of the bypass, which is locked down due to hazardous conditions and biohazards. This zone has been declared by Mayor (Richard) Bissen as an authorized personnel area only, and those caught within this zone will be escorted out and may be arrested. This area is an active police scene, and we need to preserve the dignity of lives lost and respect their surviving family,” Maui County said in a statement. It comes as the death toll from the wildfires rises to at least 80 people.