Maui Wildfire Death Toll Hits 99, Hawaii Governor Warns Figure Could Double
SEARCHING THE ASHES
A total of 99 fatalities had been confirmed by Monday as a result of the Maui wildfires, with officials warning that the death toll is likely to substantially increase as search crews scour the cinders for those who still remain missing. The Maui Police Department said just three of the victims found already have been identified amid reports of severely damaged bodies falling apart when picked up by authorities. In a CBS interview Monday, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green estimated that search crews will probably find another 10 or 20 bodies per day, meaning that the toll could potentially double or even triple. “And it’s probably going to take 10 days,” Green said. “It’s impossible to guess, really.” Teams accompanied by 20 cadaver dogs are currently combing blocks which were destroyed in the flames, with just 25 percent of the total area searched as of Monday. Green said around 1,300 still remain unaccounted for.