1,100 Still Missing Two Weeks After Maui Wildfire, FBI Says
STAGGERING
Around 1,100 people are still missing after the Maui wildfire two weeks ago, according to the FBI, as authorities work to track down those who remain unaccounted for. As of Tuesday, 115 fatalities have been confirmed as a result of the disaster, though the death toll is expected to rise dramatically. “We do expect to see a lot more loss of life,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told KITV on Tuesday. “It’s going to be tragic. I want to brace everyone for that.” Officials are now urging relatives to provide authorities with DNA samples to aid in the massive identification process for those who are still missing. FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill said of the 2,500 names investigated, around 1,400 have been found safe, leaving 1,100 left to investigate.