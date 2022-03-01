Man Broke Into OnlyFans User’s Home, Snapped Creepy Photos of Her as She Slept, Cops Say
DISTURBING
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he allegedly drove over 400 miles and broke into the house of a woman he met on OnlyFans, WCVB reports. Mauricio Damian-Guerrero, 20, was charged with four counts of burglary after he broke into the woman’s Somersworth, New Hampshire, house and took pictures of her as she slept, according to police. Police later found Damian-Guerrero hiding in her attic. Damian-Guerrero also admitted to police he planned to tag her car with a Tile tracking device, according to WCVB. He was arrested on the counts and released on $2,500 cash bail—against the wishes of prosecutors. He’s required to wear a monitoring bracelet and is banned from New Hampshire. “It is an ongoing concern of ours, the safety of the victim during the pendency of this case, so that is why we asked for him to be held pending trial,” said Strafford County Deputy Attorney Emily Garod.