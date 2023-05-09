Feds Say Neo-Nazi Texas Shooter Had 8 Guns on Him—All Legally Bought
ARMED TO THE TEETH
Law enforcement revealed Tuesday that Mauricio Garcia, the 33-year-old gunman who killed at least eight people at a Texas mall Saturday, brought a whopping eight guns with him for the attack. “He had eight weapons with him. He had three on his person and he had five in his vehicle,” Hank Sibley, regional director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference Tuesday. “All the weapons were legally obtained by the shooter. None of them were stolen, [or] anything else.” Garcia was terminated by the U.S. Army in 2008 for mental health reasons—a reporter acknowledged this when asking Sibley how he was able to lawfully obtain so many guns. “Even if he couldn’t have purchased these firearms legally, he probably could have obtained them illegally or used some other vehicle… to perpetrate something similar,” Sibley responded. Sibley also confirmed that the shooter had neo-Nazi ideologies based on his posts to social media, but that “to my knowledge,” he was never on law enforcement’s radar.