Maury Povich Launches At-Home Paternity Test: ‘The Results Are In’
NOT THE FATHER?
Maury Povich, the former host of the longest-running daytime talk show Maury, is launching his own at-home DNA paternity test company after decades of revealing paternity results on TV. Called ‘The Results Are In,’ his company has partnered with DNA Diagnostics Center, the lab that ran the thousands of paternity tests on Maury. “I know this. I’ve been around paternity testing for more than 20 years,” he said on TMZ Live. “I know … how we can help those people who are looking for fathers, fathers who are looking for children, fathers who don’t think they’re the fathers, fathers who think they’re the fathers, and we can unite families.” The testing kits include materials and instructions on collecting the DNA sample, which is then sent to the diagnostics center. Povich says the confidential results will then arrive in 2-3 days with a 99.99 percent accuracy rate.