Maury Povich’s long-running tabloid talk show Maury will end with its 30th season, Broadcasting + Cable reported, joining a number of other daytime talk shows in getting the ax. The family-issues show’s current season will be the last to film new episodes, and the series will continue to air repeats in syndication, according to the outlet. Povich, 83, began the show in 1991 as The Maury Povich Show before shortening the eponymous title to Maury in 1998. The show’s end comes as the daytime talk world undergoes a makeover: The Ellen Degeneres Show’s final episode will air on May 26, while The Wendy Williams Show and Jerry Springer’s sequel series Judge Jerry were both recently canceled.