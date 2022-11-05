NBA Star: Ref Called Me a B**** A** Mother****er

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Sports Illustrated
Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie admits he might have used a curse word after referee Tony Brothers hit him with a technical foul on Friday night. But he says what Brothers did next was out of line. Speaking to reporters, Dinwiddie claims a teammate told him that Brothers called him a “bitch ass motherfucker” behind his back. “I’m just taking my fair stance and saying, ‘Hey, look, if you feel that way, fine by me, just say it to my face, like any other grown man.’ That’s all I want,” he said. “I’m not even mad at the language. Everybody has said things before when they are upset or feeling sensitive or hurt. That’s fine. Just say it to my face.” There was no immediate response from Brothers.