Trumpy Congressional Candidate Max Miller Among Latest Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas
WIDE NET
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued a new round of subpoenas Friday, with Trump protege and Ohio congressional candidate Max Miller among the latest to hear from the committee. In a statement, the committee said it wanted to hear from Miller regarding conversations he had with former President Donald Trump on Jan. 4 regarding the Ellipse rally on Jan. 6 that preceded the riot. It also said it wanted to know about outreach he made to the National Park Service regarding the permit process for the rally, particularly whether he sought to have political appointees intervene to allow the permits to go through.
“Some of the witnesses we subpoenaed today apparently worked to stage the rallies on January 5th and 6th, and some appeared to have had direct communication with the former President regarding the rally at the Ellipse directly preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol,” chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said. “The Select Committee expects these witnesses to join the hundreds of individuals who have already cooperated with our investigation as we work to provide the American people with answers about what happened on January 6th and ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.” Others subpoenaed include former presidential assistant Robert “Bobby” Peede, Jr., former political affairs director Brian Jack, and organizers Bryan Lewis, Ed Martin, and Kimberly Fletcher.