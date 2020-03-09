Max von Sydow, Legendary Star of ‘The Seventh Seal’ and ‘The Exorcist,’ Dies at 90
Max von Sydow—the Swedish actor who starred in The Seventh Seal, The Exorcist, Dune, and, most recently, Game of Thrones—has died at the age of 90, his family has announced. Von Sydow made his name starring in 11 films with director Ingmar Bergman, the most well-known of which being The Seventh Seal, which famously saw him playing chess with the Grim Reaper. He also appeared as Jesus Christ in The Greatest Story Ever Told, as Father Lankester Merrin in The Exorcist, and as Lor San Tekka in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He received two Academy Award nominations for his performances in Pelle the Conqueror in 1987 and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close in 2011. Game of Thrones fans knew him in the later stages of his career as the Three-Eyed Raven. According to BBC News, his family announced “with a broken heart and infinite sadness” that the actor died Sunday.