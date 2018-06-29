Maxine Waters Receives Death Threat After Telling People to Heckle Trump Officials

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said she has received an increase of threats since her remarks pushing her supporters to heckle Trump administration officials while they were out in public. CNN reports that Waters cancelled two events in Alabama and Texas after receiving messages and “hostile mail” at her office–including a death threat from a man in Texas. “As the President has continued to lie and falsely claim that I encouraged people to assault his supporters, while also offering a veiled threat that I should 'be careful', even more individuals are leaving (threatening) messages and sending hostile mail to my office,” she said in a statement. She also said people have threatened “to shoot, lynch, or cause [her] serious bodily harm.” Fox News host Sean Hannity also pinned the Capital Gazette shooting on Waters, saying how “something horrible was going to happen because of the rhetoric.” The president shot back at her comments earlier this week, writing that she “called for harm” to his supporters. “Be careful what you wish for Max!” the president tweeted.
