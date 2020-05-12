CHEAT SHEET
Maxine Waters’ Sister Has Died of the Coronavirus
Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) has lost her sister to the new coronavirus. Velma Moody caught COVID-19 at the Grand Manor Nursing Home in St. Louis. She was 86. Waters called Moody’s death “one of the most painful things that I’ve ever had to experience in my life” and dedicated her support of a coronavirus relief bill to her sister. The Congresswoman has been critical of President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic in the chambers of Congress and on Twitter, saying he has failed to protect nursing homes from the rapidly spreading infections and failed to stem the disproportionate toll COVID-19 has taken on black Americans.