    1

    ‘May the Best Woman Win’: Nikki Haley Drops Mic as Ron DeSantis Bows Out

    KEEPIN’ IT CLASSY

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley smiles at voters at a campaign rally in New Hampshire.

    Brian Snyder/Reuters

    Nikki Haley reacted to news that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was dropping out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination from a rally in New Hampshire, where she is campaigning in the few days leading up to the state’s make-or-break primary. DeSantis, who edged ahead of her to second place in last week’s Iowa Caucus, made a last jab at Haley before endorsing frontrunner Donald Trump on his exit, telling voters, “We can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents.” Haley, in a show of diplomatic composure, ignored the jab and said DeSantis “ran a great race,” adding that he was “a good governor.” She will face Trump on Tuesday in the primary, hoping to lodge a come-from-behind win to clinch her party’s nomination. “There were 14 people in this race, a lot of them were fellas, and all the fellas have dropped out except this one,” she triumphantly told supporters. “May the best woman win.”

