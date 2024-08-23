Maya Harris’ husband, Tony West, responded to social media users thirsting over his wife by making it perfectly clear that she is off the market. West and Harris, the younger sister of Vice President Kamala Harris, married in 1998.

In a thread admiring Maya on X, West responded to a commentator who asked: “Yo, Maya you single?” Another commentator going by @notcapnamerica added, “No she is not and her husband look like he fight.”

West responded, “Appreciate you clarifying the situation, Brother Evans.” He added, “And yes, he fight.”

Maya, who was a senior adviser for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid and was a national surrogate for the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020, became a standout star at the Democratic National Convention after her speech on Friday, with many on X gushing over her looks and youthfulness.

“Maya Harris is 57 years old but looks 20 years old,” one social media user posted. “I want the water she is drinking!”

An X user going by the name Nadine Babu offered similar praise, writing, “The genetics in this family just aren’t fair.”

Others on the app thirsted over Maya in response to a resurfaced 2012 Daily Beast TV interview in which the sisters giggled about their “unbreakable” bond.

“Maya is Fine ….,” another user replied to the clip.

West, who also reposted the Beast’s interview, is the senior vice president and chief legal officer of Uber. He served as the associate U.S. attorney general and the assistant attorney general of the Civil Division, under the Obama administration.