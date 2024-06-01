Maya Hawke: I’m OK with Living the ‘Undeserved’ Life of a Nepo Baby
SELF-AWARENESS
Maya Hawke continues to demonstrate why she’s the best nepo baby in the game right now: in a recent interview with The Times, the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman shared that she knows she doesn’t deserve the privileged life she has, but is okay with living it anyway. “There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t,” Hawke told The Times, “but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway. And I know that my not doing it wouldn’t help anyone.” Hawke, who has starred in Stranger Things and recently released her third record as a musician, also revealed that she doesn’t mind the nepo baby jokes that are often lobbed at the children of the rich and famous. “It’s OK to be made fun of when you’re in rarefied air. It’s a lucky place to be.”