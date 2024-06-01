CHEAT SHEET
    Maya Hawke: I’m OK with Living the ‘Undeserved’ Life of a Nepo Baby

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    Maya Hawke at the New York premiere of "Wildcat" held at Angelika Film Center on April 11, 2024 in New York City.

    Maya Hawke continues to demonstrate why she’s the best nepo baby in the game right now: in a recent interview with The Times, the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman shared that she knows she doesn’t deserve the privileged life she has, but is okay with living it anyway. “There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t,” Hawke told The Times, “but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway. And I know that my not doing it wouldn’t help anyone.” Hawke, who has starred in Stranger Things and recently released her third record as a musician, also revealed that she doesn’t mind the nepo baby jokes that are often lobbed at the children of the rich and famous. “It’s OK to be made fun of when you’re in rarefied air. It’s a lucky place to be.”

