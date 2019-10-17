CHEAT SHEET
‘THIS INCREDIBLE JOURNEY’
Elijah Cummings’ Widow Pays Tribute to Her Husband: ‘He Worked Until His Last Breath’
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the Maryland Democratic Party chairwoman and widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings, has paid tribute to her husband following the announcement that he died early Thursday morning. Elijah Cummings, the powerful Democratic House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman and a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, died aged 68 following complications from long-term health problems. In a statement, Mrs. Cummings expressed her love for her husband, saying he was “an honorable man who proudly served his district and the nation with dignity, integrity, compassion and humility.” She added: “He worked until his last breath because he believed our democracy was the highest and best expression of our collective humanity and that our nation’s diversity was our promise, not our problem. It’s been an honor to walk by his side on this incredible journey. I loved him deeply and will miss him dearly.”