‘I AM A FIGHTER’
Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Widow Will Seek His House Seat
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings, said she will run for his seat in Congress in 2020. “I am, of course, devastated at the loss of my spouse, but his spirit is with me,” Rockeymoore Cummings told The Baltimore Sun. “I’m going to run this race and I’m going to run it hard, as if he’s still right here by my side.” Rep. Elijah Cummings of Baltimore died of cancer on Oct. 17 after serving in Congress for more than two decades. Rockeymoore Cummings, the current Maryland Democratic Party chairwoman, said her husband told her months before he died he would like for her to succeed him. Rockeymoore Cummings will resign from her current role to avoid any appearance of favoritism and will officially announce her campaign Tuesday at her home office in Baltimore. “I am a fighter,” she said. “I don’t shy away from the label. I will continue to press on and fight. I will fight the Trump administration, which is trying to undermine the social safety net.”