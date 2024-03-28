Maya Rudolph has weighed in on the viral poster for a fake Golden Girls reboot, calling it “fascinating”—even though the proposed show definitely isn’t happening.

In case you missed it, earlier this week, a poster for a new version of The Golden Girls featuring Rudolph, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Lisa Kudrow started making the rounds on the internet. The self-proclaimed “graphic design nerd” behind the poster told The Daily Beast that they got death threats from angry fans, even though they made the Photoshopped edit just “for fun.”

Rudolph, for her part, had a laugh about it while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday. When the host pulled out the poster for Rudolph to ogle, she poked fun at the image-altering choices, quipping, “I’m—so which one am I?”

“They worked so hard on these two,” Rudolph joked, referring to Poehler and Kudrow being the only ones with wrinkles and gray hair. “And then Amy, they were like, ‘We got to put wrinkles in her face.’ And then they were like, ‘That’s good.’” As for why her and Fey’s photos weren’t doctored up, she said, “I think they gave up.”

The fake poster sparked so much conversation this week that Meyers said he’d been asked by multiple people whether or not it was real. Rudolph was down with the idea overall, but took a jab at the artist for making her friends into old ladies.

“I just want to say, for Amy: whoever did this, fuck you,” she deadpanned. “But I have other ideas! Fuck you, dude, whoever did it, but great idea.”

At that, Meyers pulled out a stack of new posters that Rudolph supposedly created, in which she edited the women’s faces into other popular sitcoms, including Happy Days, Full House, and Three’s Company.

“Guys, I think I have a new job,” she said. “It’s Photoshopping faces into old sitcoms!”