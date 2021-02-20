CHEAT SHEET
‘Mayday, Heavy Mayday’: Plane From Denver to Hawaii Rains Engine Parts on Colorado
A plane bound from Denver to Hawaii was forced to turn around Saturday just an hour after takeoff as one of its engines failed and shed parts in midair. United Airlines Flight #328 left Denver at 12:15 p.m. en route to Honolulu. At 1:30, the plane made an emergency landing at the same Denver airport, where firefighters were waiting. “Mayday, mayday, heavy mayday. Need to turn immediately,” said the plane’s pilot to air traffic control. Debris from the plane rained down on Bloomfield, Colorado, and video showed a bare turbine struggling to function. Alex Renteria, a spokeswoman for the airport, said the crew “reported an engine issue” not long after takeoff. No injuries have been reported.