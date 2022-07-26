Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Announced as Permanent Jeopardy Hosts

Read it at Deadline
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are set to stick around and share hosting duties on Jeopardy!. Although a rep for Sony Pictures TV would not confirm the news to Deadline, the publication said the pair are in final talks to ink a deal for the show’s 39th season. Both Bialik, neuroscientist and former star of The Big Bang Theory, and Jeopardy! champion Jennings have been helming the show since Mike Richards’ sudden departure after one day of filming. Bialik is also expected to host a new spinoff, Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC. Iconic longtime host Alex Trebek died in 2020.