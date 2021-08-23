Mayim Bialik Will Host ‘Jeopardy!’ for the Next Three Weeks
THE SEARCH CONTINUES
Jeopardy! will resume production this week with Mayim Bialik standing behind the lectern instead of Alex Trebek’s recently departed replacement, Mike Richards. Sony Pictures Television confirmed that Bialik is scheduled to film three weeks’ worth of episodes with additional guest hosts to be announced at a later date.
Richards stepped down last week before his first episode had even aired; a cascade of scandals forced the host to issue a series of memos and apology statements before the Anti-Defamation League called for an investigation. As Richards faces the consequences of his scummy past, the search continues for Trebek’s worthy replacement. A source previously told The Daily Beast that Bialik’s sitcom commitments will prevent her from assuming the role full-time—and that might not be the worst thing.