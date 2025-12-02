Mayor Apologizes to Pavarotti’s Widow Over Ice Rink Statue Stunt
The family of opera legend Luciano Pavarotti has received an apology from a mayor for building an ice rink around his statue and telling people to high-five it. The likeness was erected to fanfare and celebration in April in the coastal city of Pesaro, in Italy’s Marche region, where the late tenor had a home. Now the mood has soured, and his widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, said she believes the rink is “ridiculing” him. Speaking to Il Resto del Carlino, she said, “I’m disappointed, angry, and sorry. I’m sorry the City Council allowed something like this, because it affects Luciano’s image and the respect he deserves... I wasn’t aware of it. I’ve seen the images, and it seems like a poorly executed, absurd decision on the part of the administration. On the one hand, they want to pay homage to him, on the other, they’re ridiculing him. It’s not right.” Things only got worse when Mayor Andrea Biancani told people to “give [him] a high five” as they skated by. “It was a bolt from the blue,” Mantovani said. “We started with a tribute and ended up ridiculing Luciano. It’s not right. It’s just not right.” Mayor Biancani has now changed his tune, admitting that he “made a mistake,” telling Il Resto del Carlino, “There was no intention of disrespect.” Pavarotti died in 2007.