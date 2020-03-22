CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
De Blasio: 23 ‘Low Risk’ Inmates Will Be Released From NYC Jails
FREED
Read it at Twitter
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday that 23 “low risk” inmates, who are all older than 50, will be released from the city prison system. Another 200 inmates from Rikers Island are being considered for release. A decision on that is expected on Monday, the Mayor added. “We are looking at each individual case,” de Blasio said. The announcement comes after 38 people in New York City's prison system tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This weekend, the Board of Correction for New York City called on local officials to “immediately remove from jail all people at high risk of dying” as well as “rapidly decrease the jail population.”