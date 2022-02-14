Ohio Mayor Resigns After Claiming Ice Fishing Will Lead to Prostitution
LOVE SHACK
An Ohio mayor submitted his letter of resignation Monday after oddly alleging that permitting ice fishing at a local park would be a boon to the local sex industry. The incident unfolded last week during a Hudson city council meeting when Mayor Craig Shubert declared he wanted to discuss “data points” regarding the logistics of facilitating the frosty sport on city property. “Does someone come back next year and say, ‘I want an ice shanty on Hudson Springs Park for x amount of time?’” Shubert inquired, per the Akron Beacon Journal. “And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem. Prostitution.” The incident sparked both laughter and outcry, and seems to have been the final straw for the town of Hudson—as this was not Shubert’s first incendiary, and weird, comment of city concern. In his letter of resignation, Shubert said, “My comments at Tuesday’s workshop were made out of concern for our community...My attempt to inject a bit of dry humor to make a point about this, in the midst of a cold, snowy February, was grossly misunderstood.”