Mayor Eric Adams May Rescind Diddy’s Key To New York City

The fallout from the video showing Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting his ex Cassie Ventura continues, as New York City Mayor Eric Adams is potentially reconsidering Diddy’s key to the city award, per PIX11.

Adams presented the Harlem native the award in Times Square in 2023, for “his contributions to music, business, and philanthropy,” according to mayor’s office. The mayor was giddy to hand over the key, telling Diddy on stage, “The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics!”

But the newly released video of Diddy violently attacking his ex-girlfriend at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 has raised questions about whether the rapper should still be in possession of that award—particularly as Adams has staked his political platform on combating domestic violence in the city.

In an interview with PIX11 on Monday, Adams acknowledged that he was “deeply disturbed” by the video and that he was “taking everything under analysis” to determine what action the city might take in reference to the award.

“I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him,” Adams remarked. That said, the committee has “never rescinded a key before,” he added, “but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be.”

As Adams awaits the “team” that will make a “final determination” about Diddy’s key to the city, Diddy himself has tried to salvage his reputation, releasing a video acknowledging the footage of the assault over the weeknd, in which he apologizes to viewers but doesn’t mention Ventura by name.