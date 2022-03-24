CHEAT SHEET
NYC Mayor to Lift COVID Restrictions, Allowing Kyrie Irving to Return
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to reverse private-sector COVID-19 vaccination mandates specifically for performers and professional athletes on Thursday. The policy change would have a huge impact on unvaccinated athletes—like the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving—who have not been allowed to play in the city during the pandemic without being inoculated. Since taking office in January, Adams has been adamant about easing COVID restrictions from former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration. “We’re not going to run around the buildings and check vaccine cards,” Adams previously told reporters. Adams’ decision to ease restrictions comes ahead of the Major League Baseball season in April.