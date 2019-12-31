Mayor Pete: I Wouldn’t Want My Son on Board of Ukrainian Gas Company
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg told the Associated Press on Monday that he “would not have wanted to see” a son of his serving on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company, like ex-Vice President Joe Biden’s son did. The South Bend, Ind. mayor (who is childless at present) said if elected, he would “do everything we can to prevent even the appearance of a conflict”—referring to Biden’s efforts for anti-corruption initiatives in Ukraine at the same time that Hunter Biden was the board of Burisma. “That’s very important because as we see it can create a lot of complications even when there is no wrongdoing,” he said. However, Buttigieg noted that he thought the Burisma was being “used to divert attention” during President Trump’s impeachment process. “There’s been no allegation, let alone finding of any kind of wrongdoing,” he said. The Biden campaign has not spoken publicly on the matter. Hunter Biden’s connection to Burisma has been a point of focus for Trump’s allies, with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) launching a probe into the Bidens and Ukraine in November.