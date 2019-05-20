'FOX'Y MOVE
Mayor Pete Schools Prof. Liz on How to Take on the Enemy and Win
Elizabeth Warren wagged her finger at Fox. Pete Buttigieg went inside the lion’s den and defanged the lion—and remembered that not everyone who watches Fox is a maniac.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s performance in the Fox News town hall on Sunday shows both why he came out of nowhere to become a real force in the 2020 elections, while Elizabeth Warren stumbled out of the gate.
In case you missed it, Warren declined an invitation to speak at a Fox News town hall and chose, instead, to try to score points by attacking the network. Conversely, Buttigieg said yes and delivered a solid performance at his own Fox News town hall, buttressing his image as a thoughtful and likeable candidate, while simultaneously taking Fox News to task.
"A lot of people in my party were critical of me doing this, and I get where that's coming from, especially when you see what goes on with some of the opinion hosts on this network," Buttigieg told Fox News’ Chris Wallace.