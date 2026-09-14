Mayor Removed After ‘Improper Contact’ With Teen

A Georgia town just fired its youngest mayor in history due to sexually explicit messages with a high school student and improper purchases on the city credit card. Jayden Williams was elected mayor of Stockbridge, Georgia, just 10 months ago to lead a population of 30,000 in a mostly ceremonial role. But the Stockbridge City Council voted 3-1 to remove Williams after hiring a law firm to investigate the allegations. The investigation found that his texts and Instagram messages with the 18-year-old included discussions about the teenager joining Williams’ mentorship program. He exchanged flirtatious messages and explicit images before he assumed the elected position. Williams admitted he sent nude images after previously telling a reporter he didn’t remember. “Is getting nude photographs via text message so unremarkable to you that you don’t remember when you get them?” the investigators’ lawyer asked Williams during a council meeting on Saturday. Williams replied, saying, “It’s not memorable nor is it abnormal for somebody my age.” Williams also admitted to using the city credit card for a haircut, food, clothing, movie tickets, and other purchases. But the former mayor claimed he had used the card accidentally because his personal card was the same color.