Mayoral Candidate Arrested for 2015 Murder of Wife
A one-time mayoral candidate from California’s Bay Area was charged with the murder of his wife after an investigation uncovered that he had faked her suicide over a decade ago. The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office charged Michael Anthony Leon, who ran for the mayorship of Antioch, California, in 2012 and came in fourth, with murder and personal use of a firearm causing death. Leon, 66, was taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 22, and is set to be arraigned on Feb. 10. On Sept. 28, 2015, officials were called to the Leon residence in Antioch, where they discovered Brenda Joyce Leon dead. Authorities found a suicide note beside Brenda, 52, and attributed her death to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Brenda’s family believed there was foul play involved, and in 2021, her two adult daughters filed a wrongful death lawsuit against an unnamed “John Doe,” alleging that her suicide note was faked and the scene had been staged. An investigation into Brenda’s death revealed “previously unknown digital evidence” and “new factual details” that aided in the decision to file charges, a press release said. If convicted, Leon faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.