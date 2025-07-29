Mayoral Candidate Geoffrey Epstein Reminds Voters He’s Not the Late Sex Offender
A man who’s running for mayor of a small city in Massachusetts says he has to keep reminding people he’s not actually a disgraced-convicted-sex-trafficker. Geoffrey Epstein, an Australian-born mayoral candidate in Framingham, says he quite often gets comments from irate social media users demanding he “show us the list,” despite quite obviously not being the same Jeffrey Epstein of ‘Epstein Island’ notoriety. For the most part, however, he says “no one locally cares about that at all,” citing the fact that “he’s a dead American, and I’m an alive Australian” as the most obvious (though perhaps not the most pressing) difference between himself and the late pedophile. Geoff, as he goes by, has also received some kind words of support from Harvey Epstein, a New York state assemblymaker whose name represents an unfortunate portmanteau of not one but two of the city’s most notorious sex offenders. “My advice to Geoffrey would be to lead with your values and who you are as a candidate,” Harvey said. “People will support you if you do the work and follow through.”