Mayoral Candidate Goes on Bonkers ‘Slapping Fannies’ Rant Against Rival

New York’s Republican Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa went on a bizarre rant against his rivals in which he accused them of “slapping fannies and killing grannies.”

During a fiery interview with Fox News on Thursday Sliwa took shots at all of the candidates remaining in the race, bragged about his approval ratings and claimed he was the only one capable of beating Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani.

But while Sliwa didn’t mince words when it came to castigating Mamdani, it was incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and former governor Andrew Cuomo, both running as independents, who were the real targets of Sliwa’s ire, as he ripped into the pair for being “creeps” and said they should be “ashamed” of themselves.

“Andrew Cuomo, who gave up this election to Zohran Mamdani, admitted he didn’t try hard, didn’t go into the streets, certainly didn’t go into the subways where I am every day campaigning.

Curtis Sliwa is running as the Republican Mayoral candidate for New York mayor the second election in a row. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

“Guess what? Stay in the Hamptons with the billionaires. Andrew Cuomo you’re not ready for prime time. I’m in the streets, I’m in the subways, I’m getting the millennials, I’m getting the Gen Z’s, I’m taking on Zohran and the socialists in their own neighborhoods where they kicked your butt politically. You don’t have a right to return. You should be ashamed of yourself because you have helped turn New York City over to the socialists. I am the only one standing in their way.”

He added: “Eric Adams is damaged goods. Every day, there’s a new case of corruption in the police department. They believe he’s corrupt. Andrew Cuomo is a creep, slapping fannies and killing grannies. Everybody likes Curtis Sliwa. My favorability ratings are the highest in this cycle.”

Sliwa called former Governor Andrew Cuomo a "creep" and accused him of "slapping fannies and killing grannies" Alex Kent/Getty Images

Mamdani currently holds a 10 point lead in the mayoral race, with support from 35 percent of registered voters. He is followed by Cuomo who is polling at 25 percent, with Sliwa trailing in third place with 13 percent and Mayor Adams in fourth with 11 percent, Politico reports.

Sliwa, founder of the crime prevention group the Guardian Angels, was also the Republican candidate during the 2021 New York mayoral election, where he was defeated in a landslide by the then-Democratic nominee Eric Adams.

Zohran Mamdani won the vote as the democratic nominee for mayor to replace Mayor Eric Adams. His critics have been blatantly Islamophobic following his win. Michael M. Santiago/Michael M. Santiago/ Getty Images

Despite picking up just 28 percent of the vote to Adams’ 67 in 2021, Sliwa hopes the percentage will be enough to propel him to victory this year after the Democratic vote is potentially split three ways by Mamdani, Adams, and Cuomo. Running as a “Never Trumper,” despite admitting he voted for him in 2024, Sliwa has so far ignored the Republicans calls for Mamdani to be stripped of his citizenship, claiming all such rhetoric does is turn the Democratic nominee into a martyr.