GOP Rep Mayra Flores Accuses Nancy Pelosi of ‘Pushing’ Daughter During Photo Op
New Republican Rep. Mayra Flores has accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of pushing her young daughter at her swearing-in ceremony last week. Conservative social-media users slammed Pelosi when footage was shared online that they claim shows the Democrat “elbowing” Flores’ child during a photo op. Flores—a former QAnon conspiracy theory promoter who flipped a Democrat house district in Texas in a special election this month—backed the shoving allegation. “I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” Flores tweeted Monday. “She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen. No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”