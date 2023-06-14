CHEAT SHEET
Mayweather Escapes Penalty for Brawl, John Gotti III Hit With 6-Month Ban
Floyd Mayweather was not punished by the Florida State Athletic Commission while John Gotti III has been slapped with a six-month suspension for his role in the post-fight brawl, TMZ reports. The punishment was actually issued Sunday night, a spokesperson for FSAC said—right after Gotti got disqualified against Mayweather, but kept throwing punches anyway. Those extracurricular shots caused an all-out melee between the two competitors’ teams, who flooded into the ring as security struggled to get ahold of the chaos. A separate brawl took place backstage between rapper Big Lex and former reality star Joseline Hernandez, the latter of which was arrested for charges including trespassing and battery.