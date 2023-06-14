CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Mayweather Escapes Penalty for Brawl, John Gotti III Hit With 6-Month Ban

    CHAOS

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Floyd Mayweather Jr.

    Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

    Floyd Mayweather was not punished by the Florida State Athletic Commission while John Gotti III has been slapped with a six-month suspension for his role in the post-fight brawl, TMZ reports. The punishment was actually issued Sunday night, a spokesperson for FSAC said—right after Gotti got disqualified against Mayweather, but kept throwing punches anyway. Those extracurricular shots caused an all-out melee between the two competitors’ teams, who flooded into the ring as security struggled to get ahold of the chaos. A separate brawl took place backstage between rapper Big Lex and former reality star Joseline Hernandez, the latter of which was arrested for charges including trespassing and battery.

    Read it at TMZ