NJ Cop Punished for Dressing Up as Orthodox Jew at Party

A New Jersey police officer who also worked as a volunteer firefighter has been disciplined for dressing up as an Orthodox Jew at a party, NJ.com reports. Pete Donatello III was the fire chief in Rochelle Park when he donned the controversial get-up—with a yarmulke and side curls—at a going-away party for a colleague in December, the newspaper said. The fire department said Donatello, who was on the Maywood police force, was punished after it learned of the incident, though it refused to provide any details.