McCabe: ‘Undeniable’ That FBI Had ‘Impact’ on 2016 Election

Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe says the agency had an “undeniable” effect on the 2016 election. “I think that our decisions at the end of the Clinton email investigation, particularly the decision to make that announcement in October to Congress about the re-opening of the case as a result of the emails on the [Anthony Weiner] laptop, I think it’s undeniable that those actions at an impact on the election,” McCabe told MSNBC host Ari Melber on Thursday evening. The FBI re-opened its case into then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s emails after the agency found classified materials on the laptop of Anthony Weiner—who was the husband of Huma Abedin, a top Clinton aide. Former FBI Director James Comey, who announced the FBI’s decision to reopen the case and review more Clinton emails just days before the election, was widely blamed for contributing to her loss to Trump.